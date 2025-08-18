351st Ordnance Company Provide Smoke Coverage For Engineers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 351st Ordnance Company provide smoke coverage as engineers construct a multi-role bridge to cross a wet gap at Global Strike 2025 during the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 11. The CSTX prepares Army Reserve units for deployment by providing realistic, externally evaluated, and collective training scenarios. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Philip Ribas)