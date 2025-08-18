Army Reserve Trains for Tomorrow’s Battlefield in Global Strike and Global Medic 2025

FORT MCCOY, Wis. — Approximately 7,000 U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers, alongside allied and partner forces, converged on Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, for Global Strike and Global Medic during the 2025 Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), a large-scale, multi-domain training event designed to prepare units for the transforming battlefield of the future.



Led by the 78th Training Division, in coordination with the 412th Theater Engineer Command and the Medical Readiness and Training Command (MRTC), CSTX sharpened skills across engineering, medical, sustainment, security, and logistics operations. The exercise replicated complex, high-intensity combat scenarios that challenged both technical proficiency and tactical decision-making, while integrating modern threats such as unmanned aircraft systems, cyber, and robotics.



Brig. Gen. Sandra Martin, deputy commander of the 412th Theater Engineer Command and senior trainer for the event, oversaw planning and execution.



“I’m responsible for working with the observer-coach-trainers; getting information and feedback on how the units are doing every day with achieving their training objectives,” Martin said. “We spent a year of planning that led up to CSTX, and during that planning, we worked closely with the 78th Training Division to understand what challenges Soldiers would benefit from the most.”



Brig. Gen. Andrew Scarcella, commanding general of the 78th Training Division and exercise director of CSTX, emphasized the critical role of observer-coach-trainers (OC/Ts) in the exercise’s success.



“Our OC/Ts are key in ensuring Soldiers are prepared for large-scale combat operations,” Scarcella said. “They evaluate performance, provide constructive feedback, and mentor units so they can refine their tactics, techniques, and procedures in a realistic training environment. Their work ensures every Soldier leaves here more capable and ready to fight and win.”



The training included battalion-level and below operations with a strong focus on mobility and concealment. “You’ve got to be mobile, you’ve got to be concealed if you think you’re going to survive on the battlefield,” Martin said. She highlighted the 844th Engineer Battalion’s achievement of relocating its tactical operations center in less than 15 minutes.



In the engineering realm, units conducted a wet gap crossing, a military operation that moves troops and equipment across water obstacles, preceded by a Combined Arms Rehearsal to synchronize engineers, maneuver units, logistics, fires, and command teams. Soldiers also faced simulated attacks from opposing forces (OPFOR) provided by the 82nd Airborne Division, including pitch-black engagements during 24-hour field operations.



The exercise crossed over with Global Medic, led by MRTC, which pushed Army Reserve medical units to their limits. Medical teams executed advanced clinical care under simulated combat conditions, mass casualty responses, and integrated rehearsals with combat units.



“We create an environment that challenges both the technical and tactical proficiency of our medical units, contextualizing tasks within the realities of a future battlefield,” said Brig. Gen. Chris Piland, MRTC commanding general.



As part of the medical training, Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre, U.S. Army Surgeon General and commanding general of U.S. Army Medical Command, volunteered to don a “Cut Suit” and role-play as a casualty during the exercise. Her participation included four stages, issuing of the Cut Suit, triage at the point of injury, medevac aboard a CH-47 CASEVAC helicopter, and simulated surgery at a Role 3 field hospital. Izaguirre visited to observe combined, joint, and multi-component training, which included nearly 2,000 participants and, for the first time, a Multifunctional Medical Battalion from a National Guard unit. Global Medic remains the Army’s largest medical training and readiness exercise, enhancing Total Force integration and interoperability with Navy and Air Force medical units.



Command leaders engaged directly with Soldiers throughout the exercise. Brig. Gen. Dawn Johnson, commanding general of the 143rd Sustainment Command, visited units, awarded battle coins for exceptional performance, toured sustainment operations, and emphasized readiness and teamwork. Chief Warrant Officer 5 LaShon P. White, command chief warrant officer of the U.S. Army Reserve, met with U.S. and Canadian troops, observed a mass casualty exercise, presented awards, and conducted an in-flight promotion aboard a UH-60 Black Hawk.



Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Betty, command sergeant major of the U.S. Army Reserve, brought high energy during his first Distinguished Visitor Day at CSTX. He jumped directly into the action during a mass casualty event, engaging with troops on the ground and coining Soldiers who stepped up as leaders. His presence was a strong motivator, providing encouragement and recognition to Soldiers and reinforcing the value of joint cooperation with military partners both in the United States and abroad.



Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, chief of the Army Reserve, also visited Soldiers in the field, speaking about the importance of readiness, resilience, and teamwork in large-scale combat operations. He met with unit leadership to hear firsthand about training progress and field challenges, recognized outstanding performers with coins, and promoted several Soldiers, celebrating their achievements and commitment to service.



Maj. Gen. Kim Kwang Soo, Republic of Korea Army, toured the exercise headquarters, a wet gap crossing, weapons qualification ranges, and detention operations, showcasing the strength of the U.S.-ROK partnership and mutual commitment to training readiness.



Religious services were provided for all service members and branches, coinciding with the Army’s 250th anniversary of the Chaplain Corps. Chaplains from the U.S. Army Reserve and U.S. Air Force Reserve, including Col. Gregg M. Caggianelli, offered spiritual support in the field, reinforcing resilience alongside tactical training.



From live-fire ranges to anti-armor drills, field hospital construction to multinational coordination, CSTX 2025, with its Global Strike and Global Medic missions, reflected the Army Reserve’s commitment to preparing units for large-scale combat operations against emerging threats. With 60,000 acres of Fort McCoy’s training area fully utilized, participants departed with sharpened skills, refined battle drills, and a heightened ability to deploy, fight, and win.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2025 Date Posted: 08.22.2025