Soldier Pulls A Zodiac

A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier with the 363rd Engineer Battalion, pulls a Zodiac safety vessel to dock for the construction of a multi-role bridge at Global Strike 2025 during the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 7. The CSTX prepares Army Reserve units for deployment by providing realistic, externally evaluated, and collective training scenarios. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Philip Ribas)