386th ECES sharpens CBRN skills in underground exercise

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Blake Janas, left, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron officer in charge of planning, real property and environmental compliance, and Tech. Sgt. Joe Vaughan, 386th ECES emergency management technician, inspect the interior of a simulated chemical weapons lab during a sensitive site exploitation exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 24, 2025. The exercise included identifying chemical agents, documenting the scene and collecting samples under hazardous conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 04:30
|Photo ID:
|9266940
|VIRIN:
|250724-F-NI494-1049
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|7.62 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
