386th ECES sharpens CBRN skills in underground exercise

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Blake Janas, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron officer in charge of planning, real property and environmental compliance, dons his Mission-Oriented Protective Posture gear in preparation for a sensitive site exploitation exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 24, 2025. Wearing full protective equipment is essential for operating in environments with potential chemical, biological or radiological threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)