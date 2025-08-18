386th ECES sharpens CBRN skills in underground exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Blake Janas, left, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron officer in charge of planning, real property and environmental compliance, and Tech. Sgt. Joe Vaughan, 386th ECES emergency management technician, reviews mission plans before entering a simulated underground chemical weapons lab during a sensitive site exploitation exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 24, 2025. Proper planning is critical for safely navigating and assessing potential hazards within a site. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)