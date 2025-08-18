U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Samuel Baker, middle, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron emergency management journeyman, briefs the sampling team with information provided by the initial reconnaissance team at the staging location during a sensitive site exploitation exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 24, 2025. Baker served as the team lead, coordinating with entry teams to ensure information from the reconnaissance phase was accurately communicated. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)
|07.24.2025
|08.20.2025 04:30
|9266934
|250724-F-NI494-2224
|6048x4024
|19.9 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|2
|0
386th ECES sharpens CBRN skills in underground exercise
