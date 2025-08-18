386th ECES sharpens CBRN skills in underground exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Blake Janas, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron officer in charge of planning, real property and environmental compliance, uses a radio during a sensitive site exploitation exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 24, 2025. The exercise tested the emergency response teams' ability to operate in adverse conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)