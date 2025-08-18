386th ECES sharpens CBRN skills in underground exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Trong Dinh, left, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron operations specialist and Staff Sgt. Mariah Hayden, 386th ECES operations NCO in charge, secure and package a simulated contaminated object during a sensitive site exploitation exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 24, 2025. The scenario aimed to enhance identification, documentation and sampling skills in a hazardous environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)