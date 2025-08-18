386th ECES sharpens CBRN skills in underground exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron review mission plans before entering a simulated underground chemical weapons lab during a sensitive site exploitation exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 24, 2025. The training helped Airmen practice how to safely respond to possible chemical threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)