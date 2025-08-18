386th ECES sharpens CBRN skills in underground exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Blake Janas, left, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron officer in charge of planning, real property and environmental compliance, and Tech Sgt. Joe Vaughan, 386th ECES emergency management technician, exit an underground bunker during a sensitive site exploitation exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 24, 2025. The scenario involved a simulated clandestine chemical weapons lab, requiring Airmen to conduct reconnaissance and identify potential hazards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)