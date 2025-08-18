386th ECES sharpens CBRN skills in underground exercise

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joe Vaughan, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron emergency management technician, conducts chemical detection procedures inside an underground bunker during a sensitive site exploitation exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 24, 2025. The exercise focused on identifying and mitigating potential chemical hazards in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)
