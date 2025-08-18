386th ECES sharpens CBRN skills in underground exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Blake Janas, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron officer in charge of planning, real property and environmental compliance, examines and tests simulated, suspected chemical production equipment inside an underground bunker during a sensitive site exploitation exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 24, 2025. The scenario aimed to enhance identification, documentation and sampling skills in a hazardous environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)