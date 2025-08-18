Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386th ECES sharpens CBRN skills in underground exercise [Image 10 of 22]

    386th ECES sharpens CBRN skills in underground exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Blake Janas, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron officer in charge of planning, real property and environmental compliance, examines and tests simulated, suspected chemical production equipment inside an underground bunker during a sensitive site exploitation exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 24, 2025. The scenario aimed to enhance identification, documentation and sampling skills in a hazardous environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 04:31
    Photo ID: 9266928
    VIRIN: 250724-F-MC101-1123
    Resolution: 4058x2444
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    CBRN
    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    Emergency Management

