U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Emily Holcomb, 130th Airlift Wing C-130J Super Hercules loadmaster, signals to ground crew during cargo loading operations at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 17, 2025. Airmen and Marines conducted joint integration training in support of the Korea Marine Exercise Program 25-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 01:36
|Photo ID:
|9264344
|VIRIN:
|250717-F-BT644-3000
|Resolution:
|5782x3614
|Size:
|955.37 KB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 130 AW, 4 MarDiv conduct bilateral airlift [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Cayla Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.