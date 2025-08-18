130 AW, 4 MarDiv conduct bilateral airlift

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cargo is loaded onto a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules, assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 17, 2025. Airmen and Marines conducted joint integration training in support of the Korea Marine Exercise Program 25-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)