    130 AW, 4 MarDiv conduct bilateral airlift [Image 9 of 10]

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing stands static at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 18, 2025. While in the Indo-Pacific region for a local training event, Airmen and Marines conducted joint integration training in support of the Korea Marine Exercise Program 25-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 01:36
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    This work, 130 AW, 4 MarDiv conduct bilateral airlift [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Cayla Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    374th Airlift Wing
    374 AW
    Japan
    airlift
    Yokota
    Yokota Air Base

