Charlie West Airmen participate in multi-national Pacific exercise

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Air National Guard members assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing participated in the multi-national exercise, Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC), from July 10 to August 8, 2025, across several locations throughout the Pacific.



REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series. This large-scale exercise combines multiple components into a single scenario, involves numerous personnel and aircraft, and incorporates international partners and allies in simulated contested environments.



The month-long exercise involved more than 300 aircraft and thousands of personnel worldwide. By incorporating international partners and simulating operations in contested environments, REFORPAC served as a proving ground for interoperability, multi-lateral cooperation, and joint readiness in the strategically vital Indo-Pacific theater.



Lt. Col. Steven Szente, serving as Acting Detachment Commander for the Japan Cluster C-130 Mission Generation Force Element (MGFE), along with Maj. Stephen Golden, who serves as Acting Representative for the C-130J operations within MGFE, had the opportunity to meet with Secretary of the Air Force, Dr. Troy Meink, at Yokota Air Base.



“We were very fortunate to get the opportunity to speak directly, and in such an appropriate environment (the flight line) to the SECAF,” said Szente.



During the visit, Szente and Golden provided details to the SECAF regarding the integration of H- and J-model aircraft operations in a simulated contingency environment as part of the MGFE, and the challenges that were faced during the REFORPAC exercise.



Over the duration of the visit with SECAF, Szente and Golden were able to emphasize the 130th’s ongoing efforts to enhance communication capabilities by presenting anecdotal examples that demonstrate progress in integrating beyond line of sight capability.



The units participation in REFORPAC emphasizes the unit’s role in strengthening multinational cooperation and advancing mission readiness. By engaging directly with senior leadership and demonstrating progress in integrating both aircraft capabilities and communication systems, the wing highlighted its commitment to building a more resilient and interoperable force in the Pacific region.