U.S. Marine Corps infantry reservists assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, prepare to board a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 18, 2025. Inter-service cooperation plays a key role in maintaining the readiness and deployment capabilities of the joint force within the Indo-Pacific region.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 01:36
|Photo ID:
|9264353
|VIRIN:
|250718-F-BT644-3006
|Resolution:
|5629x3132
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 130 AW, 4 MarDiv conduct bilateral airlift [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Cayla Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.