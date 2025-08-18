130 AW, 4 MarDiv conduct bilateral airlift

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps infantry reservists assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, prepare to board a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 18, 2025. Inter-service cooperation plays a key role in maintaining the readiness and deployment capabilities of the joint force within the Indo-Pacific region.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)