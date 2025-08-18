130 AW, 4 MarDiv conduct bilateral airlift

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jamel Boukhemis, 130th Airlift Wing C-130J Super Hercules pilot, operates the aircraft during a mission in the Indo-Pacific region, July 18, 2025. The 130th AW provided tactical airlift support in coordination with joint service partners during a local training event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)