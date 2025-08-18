U.S. Air Force Capt. Jamel Boukhemis, 130th Airlift Wing C-130J Super Hercules pilot, operates the aircraft during a mission in the Indo-Pacific region, July 18, 2025. The 130th AW provided tactical airlift support in coordination with joint service partners during a local training event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 01:36
|Photo ID:
|9264347
|VIRIN:
|250718-F-BT644-3003
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 130 AW, 4 MarDiv conduct bilateral airlift [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Cayla Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.