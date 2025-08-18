Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    130 AW, 4 MarDiv conduct bilateral airlift [Image 8 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    130 AW, 4 MarDiv conduct bilateral airlift

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A patch is worn by a U.S. Air Force flight surgeon from the 130th Medical Group during flight operations at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 18, 2025. The medical team supported joint operations and ensured crew readiness and wellbeing throughout the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 01:36
    Photo ID: 9264348
    VIRIN: 250718-F-BT644-3004
    Resolution: 5131x3665
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 130 AW, 4 MarDiv conduct bilateral airlift [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Cayla Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    130 AW, 4 MarDiv conduct bilateral airlift
    130 AW, 4 MarDiv conduct bilateral airlift
    130 AW, 4 MarDiv conduct bilateral airlift
    130 AW, 4 MarDiv conduct bilateral airlift
    130 AW, 4 MarDiv conduct bilateral airlift
    130 AW, 4 MarDiv conduct bilateral airlift
    130 AW, 4 MarDiv conduct bilateral airlift
    130 AW, 4 MarDiv conduct bilateral airlift
    130 AW, 4 MarDiv conduct bilateral airlift
    130 AW, 4 MarDiv conduct bilateral airlift

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    374th Airlift Wing
    374 AW
    Japan
    airlift
    Yokota
    Yokota Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download