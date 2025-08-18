130 AW, 4 MarDiv conduct bilateral airlift

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A patch is worn by a U.S. Air Force flight surgeon from the 130th Medical Group during flight operations at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 18, 2025. The medical team supported joint operations and ensured crew readiness and wellbeing throughout the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)