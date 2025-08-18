130 AW, 4 MarDiv conduct bilateral airlift

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps infantry reservists assigned to 2nd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, exit a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 18, 2025. The joint operation supports rapid deployment capabilities and enhances interoperability between Marine and Air Force units in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)