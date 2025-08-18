Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    130 AW, 4 MarDiv conduct bilateral airlift [Image 2 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    130 AW, 4 MarDiv conduct bilateral airlift

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Bishara, 130th Medical Group flight surgeon, poses for a photo on the flightline at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 17, 2025. Bishara was part of a West Virginia Air National Guard team supporting joint operations and airlift missions throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 01:36
    Photo ID: 9264342
    VIRIN: 250717-F-BT644-2998
    Resolution: 6048x3780
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 130 AW, 4 MarDiv conduct bilateral airlift [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Cayla Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    130 AW, 4 MarDiv conduct bilateral airlift
    130 AW, 4 MarDiv conduct bilateral airlift
    130 AW, 4 MarDiv conduct bilateral airlift
    130 AW, 4 MarDiv conduct bilateral airlift
    130 AW, 4 MarDiv conduct bilateral airlift
    130 AW, 4 MarDiv conduct bilateral airlift
    130 AW, 4 MarDiv conduct bilateral airlift
    130 AW, 4 MarDiv conduct bilateral airlift
    130 AW, 4 MarDiv conduct bilateral airlift
    130 AW, 4 MarDiv conduct bilateral airlift

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    374th Airlift Wing
    374 AW
    Japan
    airlift
    Yokota
    Yokota Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download