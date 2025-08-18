130 AW, 4 MarDiv conduct bilateral airlift

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Bishara, 130th Medical Group flight surgeon, poses for a photo on the flightline at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 17, 2025. Bishara was part of a West Virginia Air National Guard team supporting joint operations and airlift missions throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)