130 AW, 4 MarDiv conduct bilateral airlift

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Bishara, 130th Medical Group flight surgeon, poses for a photo on the flightline at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 17, 2025. Bishara was part of a West Virginia Air National Guard team supporting joint operations and airlift missions throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)
