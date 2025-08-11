Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Philippine Air Force observe a UH-60M Blackhawk from HIARNG Army Aviation Support Facility 1 Aug. 8, 2025, at Landing Zone Pu'ukapu Schofield Barracks, Kawailoa Training Area, Hawaii. The engagement was part of a bilateral training series under the State Partnership Program, aimed at strengthening interoperability through exposure to rotary wing operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)