Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities

Lt. Gen. Arthur Mirasol Cordura (center), Philippine Air Force commanding general, members from the Hawaii National Guard and the PAF, assemble in front of a CH-47F Chinook from Army Aviation Support Facility 1 Aug. 8, 2025, at Landing Zone Pu'ukapu Schofield Barracks, Kawailoa Training Area, Hawaii. The engagement was part of a bilateral training series under the State Partnership Program, aimed at strengthening interoperability through exposure to rotary wing operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)