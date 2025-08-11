Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities [Image 15 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    Lt. Gen. Arthur Mirasol Cordura (center), Philippine Air Force commanding general, members from the Hawaii National Guard and the PAF, assemble in front of a CH-47F Chinook from Army Aviation Support Facility 1 Aug. 8, 2025, at Landing Zone Pu'ukapu Schofield Barracks, Kawailoa Training Area, Hawaii. The engagement was part of a bilateral training series under the State Partnership Program, aimed at strengthening interoperability through exposure to rotary wing operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 16:59
    Photo ID: 9255545
    VIRIN: 250808-Z-GR156-1347
    Resolution: 4005x2665
    Size: 4.17 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities [Image 16 of 16], by TSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities
    Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities
    Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities
    Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities
    Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities
    Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities
    Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities
    Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities
    Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities
    Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities
    Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities
    Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities
    Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities
    Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities
    Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities
    Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hawaii National Guard
    State Partnership Program
    Hawaii Army National Guard
    PAF
    US Indo-Pacific Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download