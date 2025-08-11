Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hawaii Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Kainoa Luning, UH-60M Black Hawk crew chief, Army Aviation Support Facility 1, directs passengers off the aircraft Aug. 8, 2025, at Landing Zone Puʻukapu, Schofield Barracks, Kawailoa Training Area, Hawaii. The flight was held in support of a bilateral training exchange under the National Guard’s State Partnership Program with the Philippine Air Force, focusing on rotary-wing operations in diverse environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)