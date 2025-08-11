Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities [Image 8 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities

    HONOLULU, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    Hawaii Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Kainoa Luning, UH-60M Black Hawk crew chief, Army Aviation Support Facility 1, directs passengers off the aircraft Aug. 8, 2025, at Landing Zone Puʻukapu, Schofield Barracks, Kawailoa Training Area, Hawaii. The flight was held in support of a bilateral training exchange under the National Guard’s State Partnership Program with the Philippine Air Force, focusing on rotary-wing operations in diverse environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 16:59
    Photo ID: 9255536
    VIRIN: 250808-Z-GR156-1156
    Resolution: 4128x2752
    Size: 5.54 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities [Image 16 of 16], by TSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities
    Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities
    Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities
    Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities
    Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities
    Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities
    Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities
    Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities
    Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities
    Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities
    Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities
    Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities
    Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities
    Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities
    Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities
    Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hawaii National Guard
    State Partnership Program
    Hawaii Army National Guard
    PAF
    US Indo-Pacific Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download