Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities

A Hawaii Army National Guard UH-60M Black Hawk aircrew — Maj. John Worthington, pilot in command; 1st Lt. Chase Lundberg, pilot; and Staff Sgt. Kainoa Luning, crew chief — from the Army Aviation Support Facility 1 arrives at Diamond Head Crater, Honolulu, Aug. 8, 2025. The crew was transporting senior leaders during the U.S.-Philippine Mutual Defense Board Security Engagement, providing Philippine Air Force counterparts with a firsthand look at the Hawaii Guard’s rotary-wing capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)