    Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities [Image 9 of 16]

    Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    A delegation of Philippine Air Force Airmen and members of the Hawaii National Guard step toward a CH-47F Chinook from HIARNG Army Aviation Support Facility 1 Aug. 8, 2025, at Landing Zone Pu'ukapu Schofield Barracks, Kawailoa Training Area, Hawaii. Philippine Air Force entered the aircraft to observe sling-load operations as part of an ongoing rotary wing training series, held as part of the National Guard-Phillipines State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 16:59
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Hawaii National Guard
    State Partnership Program
    Hawaii Army National Guard
    PAF
    US Indo-Pacific Command

