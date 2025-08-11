Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A delegation of Philippine Air Force Airmen and members of the Hawaii National Guard step toward a CH-47F Chinook from HIARNG Army Aviation Support Facility 1 Aug. 8, 2025, at Landing Zone Pu'ukapu Schofield Barracks, Kawailoa Training Area, Hawaii. Philippine Air Force entered the aircraft to observe sling-load operations as part of an ongoing rotary wing training series, held as part of the National Guard-Phillipines State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)