Lt. Gen. Arthur Mirasol Cordura, Philippine Air Force commanding general, along with his delegation, steps away from a CH-47F Chinook from HIARNG Army Aviation Support Facility 1 Aug. 8, 2025, Diamond Head Crater, Honolulu, Hawaii. During his visit for the U.S.-Philippine Mutual Defense Board Security Engagement, Codura observed Hawaii Army National Guard Soldiers demonstrating their skills and capabilities of the rotary-wing assets. Through the National Guard’s State Partnership Program, the Hawaii Guard and Philippine Air Force conduct ongoing rotary-wing exchanges aimed at strengthening the operational capabilities of both forces. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 16:59
|Photo ID:
|9255538
|VIRIN:
|250808-Z-GR156-1291
|Resolution:
|3440x2288
|Size:
|4.44 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities [Image 16 of 16], by TSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.