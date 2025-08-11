Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Gen. Arthur Mirasol Cordura, Philippine Air Force commanding general, along with his delegation, steps away from a CH-47F Chinook from HIARNG Army Aviation Support Facility 1 Aug. 8, 2025, Diamond Head Crater, Honolulu, Hawaii. During his visit for the U.S.-Philippine Mutual Defense Board Security Engagement, Codura observed Hawaii Army National Guard Soldiers demonstrating their skills and capabilities of the rotary-wing assets. Through the National Guard’s State Partnership Program, the Hawaii Guard and Philippine Air Force conduct ongoing rotary-wing exchanges aimed at strengthening the operational capabilities of both forces. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)