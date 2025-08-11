Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Stephen Brightman, U.S. Embassy-Philippines bilateral affairs officer and Lt. Gen. Arthur Mirasol Cordura, Philippine Air Force commanding general, and members from the Hawaii National Guard, step away from a CH-47F Chinook from HIARNG Army Aviation Support Facility 1 Aug. 8, 2025, Diamond Head Crater, Honolulu, Hawaii. The flight was one of several aerial movements during the U.S.-Philippine Mutual Defense Board Security Engagement, designed to enhance joint readiness and operational cooperation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)