U.S. Air Force Maj. Stephen Brightman, U.S. Embassy-Philippines bilateral affairs officer and a delegation from the Philippine Air Force ride a CH-47F Chinook from HIARNG Army Aviation Support Facility 1 Aug. 8, 2025 at Landing Zone Pu'ukapu Schofield Barracks, Kawailoa Training Area, Hawaii. The flight was conducted during the U.S.-Philippine Mutual Defense Board Security Engagement to enhance bilateral understanding of airlift and heavy-lift capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 16:59
|Photo ID:
|9255544
|VIRIN:
|250808-Z-GR156-1383
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|4.95 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
This work, Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities [Image 16 of 16], by TSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.