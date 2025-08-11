Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hawaii Army National Guard Sgt. Mark Bumanglag, Company B, 2nd Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment, CH-47F Chinook crew chief from HIARNG Army Aviation Support Facility 1 configures the aircraft for take-off Aug. 8, 2025, at Landing Zone Pu'ukapu Schofield Barracks, Kawailoa Training Area, Hawaii. Bumanglag was supporting sling-load training operations, observed by visiting Philippine Air Force personnel as part of the State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)