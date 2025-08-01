Viper Demo arrives in Colombia for F-AIR 2025

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Colton McMicken, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team crew chief, poses for a photo at Rionegro, Colombia, July 6, 2025. McMicken plays a key role in maintaining the F-16’s readiness for demonstrations, showcasing the operational capabilities of the U.S. Air Force during the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2025 19:40
|Photo ID:
|9249015
|VIRIN:
|250706-F-VV695-1111
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.05 MB
|Location:
|RIONEGRO, CO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
