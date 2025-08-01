Viper Demo arrives in Colombia for F-AIR 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Colton McMicken, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team crew chief, poses for a photo at Rionegro, Colombia, July 6, 2025. McMicken plays a key role in maintaining the F-16’s readiness for demonstrations, showcasing the operational capabilities of the U.S. Air Force during the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)