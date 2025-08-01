Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Viper Demo arrives in Colombia for F-AIR 2025 [Image 13 of 13]

    Viper Demo arrives in Colombia for F-AIR 2025

    RIONEGRO, COLOMBIA

    07.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Colton McMicken, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team crew chief, poses for a photo at Rionegro, Colombia, July 6, 2025. McMicken plays a key role in maintaining the F-16’s readiness for demonstrations, showcasing the operational capabilities of the U.S. Air Force during the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.10.2025 19:40
    Photo ID: 9249015
    VIRIN: 250706-F-VV695-1111
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.05 MB
    Location: RIONEGRO, CO
    USSOUTHCOM
    AFSOUTH
    F-16 Viper Demonstration Team
    FAIR25

