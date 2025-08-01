U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Colton McMicken, right, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team crew chief, marshals Maj. Taylor Hiester, F-16 VDT commander and pilot, upon arrival at Rionegro, Colombia, July 6, 2025. U.S. Air Force participation in F-AIR 2025 marks another step in the ongoing partnership between the U.S. and Colombian air forces, strengthening ties and fostering mutual trust through shared experiences. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
This work, Viper Demo arrives in Colombia for F-AIR 2025 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Steven Cardo