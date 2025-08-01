Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Viper Demo arrives in Colombia for F-AIR 2025

    RIONEGRO, COLOMBIA

    07.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Colton McMicken, right, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team crew chief, marshals Maj. Taylor Hiester, F-16 VDT commander and pilot, upon arrival at Rionegro, Colombia, July 6, 2025. U.S. Air Force participation in F-AIR 2025 marks another step in the ongoing partnership between the U.S. and Colombian air forces, strengthening ties and fostering mutual trust through shared experiences. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2025
    VIRIN: 250706-F-VV695-1001
    Location: RIONEGRO, CO
    This work, Viper Demo arrives in Colombia for F-AIR 2025 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USSOUTHCOM
    AFSOUTH
    F-16 Viper Demonstration Team
    FAIR25

