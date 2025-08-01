Viper Demo arrives in Colombia for F-AIR 2025

U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs aerial maneuvers in an F-16C Fighting Falcon during F-AIR 2025 at Rionegro, Colombia, July 6, 2025. The team travels nationally and internationally to showcase the F-16's combat capabilities and highlight the professionalism and technical expertise of U.S. Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2025 19:40
|Photo ID:
|9249001
|VIRIN:
|250707-F-VV695-1501
|Resolution:
|4401x2928
|Size:
|4.24 MB
|Location:
|RIONEGRO, CO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
