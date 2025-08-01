Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Viper Demo arrives in Colombia for F-AIR 2025 [Image 4 of 13]

    Viper Demo arrives in Colombia for F-AIR 2025

    RIONEGRO, COLOMBIA

    07.07.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs aerial maneuvers in an F-16C Fighting Falcon during F-AIR 2025 at Rionegro, Colombia, July 6, 2025. The team travels nationally and internationally to showcase the F-16's combat capabilities and highlight the professionalism and technical expertise of U.S. Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.10.2025 19:40
    Photo ID: 9249001
    VIRIN: 250707-F-VV695-1501
    Resolution: 4401x2928
    Size: 4.24 MB
    Location: RIONEGRO, CO
    This work, Viper Demo arrives in Colombia for F-AIR 2025 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USSOUTHCOM
    AFSOUTH
    F-16 Viper Demonstration Team
    FAIR25

