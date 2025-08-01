Viper Demo arrives in Colombia for F-AIR 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor Hiester, left, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, parks his aircraft alongside Maj. Nathaniel Groff, F-16 VDT support pilot, at Rionegro, Colombia, July 6, 2025. The F-16 arrival in Rionegro reflects the continued collaboration between the U.S. and Colombia, emphasizing the importance of building enduring relationships through joint events like F-AIR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)