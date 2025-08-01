U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor Hiester, left, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, parks his aircraft alongside Maj. Nathaniel Groff, F-16 VDT support pilot, at Rionegro, Colombia, July 6, 2025. The F-16 arrival in Rionegro reflects the continued collaboration between the U.S. and Colombia, emphasizing the importance of building enduring relationships through joint events like F-AIR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2025 19:40
|Photo ID:
|9249011
|VIRIN:
|250706-F-VV695-1037
|Resolution:
|5981x3979
|Size:
|8.83 MB
|Location:
|RIONEGRO, CO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Viper Demo arrives in Colombia for F-AIR 2025 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.