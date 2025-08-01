Viper Demo arrives in Colombia for F-AIR 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Colton McMicken, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team crew chief, briefs Colombian Air Force emergency responders on crash, fire, rescue protocols for the U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon during F-AIR 2025 at Rionegro, Colombia, July 6, 2025. The briefing ensures that Colombian emergency responders are familiar with U.S. Air Force aircraft protocols, reinforcing safety and operational cooperation between the two air forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)