Viper Demo arrives in Colombia for F-AIR 2025

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Colton McMicken, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team crew chief, briefs Colombian Air Force emergency responders on crash, fire, rescue protocols for the U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon during F-AIR 2025 at Rionegro, Colombia, July 6, 2025. The briefing ensures that Colombian emergency responders are familiar with U.S. Air Force aircraft protocols, reinforcing safety and operational cooperation between the two air forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2025 19:40
|Photo ID:
|9249010
|VIRIN:
|250707-F-VV695-1237
|Resolution:
|5085x3632
|Size:
|10.25 MB
|Location:
|RIONEGRO, CO
