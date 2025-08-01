Viper Demo arrives in Colombia for F-AIR 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor Hiester, left, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, is interviewed by U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Hugo Delgado, 8th Fighter Wing public affairs superintendent, and U.S. Air Force Capt. Alejandra Fontalvo, Office of the Secretary of the Air Force chief of public affairs, during F-AIR Colombia 2025 in Rionegro, Colombia, July 6, 2025. Maj. Hiester and the Viper Demo Team conducted numerous interviews during F-AIR, providing insight into the U.S. Air Force’s role at the event and the importance of continued air force cooperation with Colombia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)