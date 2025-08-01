Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Viper Demo arrives in Colombia for F-AIR 2025 [Image 5 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Viper Demo arrives in Colombia for F-AIR 2025

    RIONEGRO, COLOMBIA

    07.07.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor Hiester, left, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, is interviewed by U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Hugo Delgado, 8th Fighter Wing public affairs superintendent, and U.S. Air Force Capt. Alejandra Fontalvo, Office of the Secretary of the Air Force chief of public affairs, during F-AIR Colombia 2025 in Rionegro, Colombia, July 6, 2025. Maj. Hiester and the Viper Demo Team conducted numerous interviews during F-AIR, providing insight into the U.S. Air Force’s role at the event and the importance of continued air force cooperation with Colombia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.10.2025 19:40
    Photo ID: 9249007
    VIRIN: 250707-F-VV695-1346
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.69 MB
    Location: RIONEGRO, CO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Viper Demo arrives in Colombia for F-AIR 2025 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Viper Demo arrives in Colombia for F-AIR 2025
    Viper Demo arrives in Colombia for F-AIR 2025
    Viper Demo arrives in Colombia for F-AIR 2025
    Viper Demo arrives in Colombia for F-AIR 2025
    Viper Demo arrives in Colombia for F-AIR 2025
    Viper Demo arrives in Colombia for F-AIR 2025
    Viper Demo arrives in Colombia for F-AIR 2025
    Viper Demo arrives in Colombia for F-AIR 2025
    Viper Demo arrives in Colombia for F-AIR 2025
    Viper Demo arrives in Colombia for F-AIR 2025
    Viper Demo arrives in Colombia for F-AIR 2025
    Viper Demo arrives in Colombia for F-AIR 2025
    Viper Demo arrives in Colombia for F-AIR 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSOUTHCOM
    AFSOUTH
    F-16 Viper Demonstration Team
    FAIR25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download