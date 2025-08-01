U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Colton McMicken, bottom, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team crew chief, launches out Maj. Taylor Hiester, F-16 VDT commander and pilot, during F-AIR 2025 at Rionegro, Colombia, July 6, 2025. The launch of Maj. Hiester’s aircraft is part of the U.S. Air Force’s demonstration of F-16 capabilities, which is a key feature of the F-AIR air show in Colombia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2025 19:40
|Photo ID:
|9249009
|VIRIN:
|250707-F-VV695-1435
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|13.26 MB
|Location:
|RIONEGRO, CO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Viper Demo arrives in Colombia for F-AIR 2025 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.