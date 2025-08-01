Viper Demo arrives in Colombia for F-AIR 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Colton McMicken, bottom, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team crew chief, launches out Maj. Taylor Hiester, F-16 VDT commander and pilot, during F-AIR 2025 at Rionegro, Colombia, July 6, 2025. The launch of Maj. Hiester’s aircraft is part of the U.S. Air Force’s demonstration of F-16 capabilities, which is a key feature of the F-AIR air show in Colombia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)