Viper Demo arrives in Colombia for F-AIR 2025

Colombian Air Force crew chiefs pose for a photo with a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the Viper Demonstration Team at Rionegro, Colombia, July 6, 2025. The photo highlights the partnership between the U.S. and Colombian air forces, focused on strengthening operational readiness and mutual cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2025 19:40
|Photo ID:
|9249014
|VIRIN:
|250706-F-VV695-1166
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|9.71 MB
|Location:
|RIONEGRO, CO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
