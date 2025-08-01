Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Viper Demo arrives in Colombia for F-AIR 2025 [Image 6 of 13]

    Viper Demo arrives in Colombia for F-AIR 2025

    RIONEGRO, COLOMBIA

    07.07.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team is prepared for launch during F-AIR 2025 at Rionegro, Colombia, July 6, 2025. The F-16 demonstration team prepared for a performance showcasing the aircraft’s capabilities, further enhancing the U.S. and Colombia’s air defense collaboration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.10.2025 19:40
    Photo ID: 9249008
    VIRIN: 250707-F-VV695-1299
    Resolution: 3992x5589
    Size: 9.37 MB
    Location: RIONEGRO, CO
    USSOUTHCOM
    AFSOUTH
    F-16 Viper Demonstration Team
    FAIR25

