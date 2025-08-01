Viper Demo arrives in Colombia for F-AIR 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team is prepared for launch during F-AIR 2025 at Rionegro, Colombia, July 6, 2025. The F-16 demonstration team prepared for a performance showcasing the aircraft’s capabilities, further enhancing the U.S. and Colombia’s air defense collaboration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)