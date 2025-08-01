A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team is prepared for launch during F-AIR 2025 at Rionegro, Colombia, July 6, 2025. The F-16 demonstration team prepared for a performance showcasing the aircraft’s capabilities, further enhancing the U.S. and Colombia’s air defense collaboration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2025 19:40
|Photo ID:
|9249008
|VIRIN:
|250707-F-VV695-1299
|Resolution:
|3992x5589
|Size:
|9.37 MB
|Location:
|RIONEGRO, CO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Viper Demo arrives in Colombia for F-AIR 2025 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS