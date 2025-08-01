D.C. National Guard Commanding General Retires

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

District of Columbia National Guardsmen salute as the National Anthem is played during a combined change of command and retirement ceremony Aug. 9, 2025, at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington. The change of command ceremony is a longstanding military tradition, symbolizing the formal transfer of authority from one commander to another, dating back to the 18th century. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Noel Williams)