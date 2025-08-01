D.C. National Guard Commanding General Retires

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, the outgoing commanding general (interim) of the District of Columbia National Guard, receives the Distinguished Service Medal from U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan M. Stubbs, Director of the Army National Guard, during a combined change of command and retirement ceremony Aug. 9, 2025, at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington Aug. 9, 2025. The Distinguished Service Medal is presented in recognition of exceptionally meritorious service to the government in a duty of great responsibility. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Noel Williams)