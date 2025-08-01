Kathleen Andonie accepts flowers during a combined change of command and retirement ceremony Aug. 9, 2025, at DAR Constitution Hall. Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, outgoing commanding general (Interim) of the District of Columbia National Guard, gifted his wife flowers in honor of the support she has provided during his time in service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Noel Williams)
This work, D.C. National Guard Commanding General Retires [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Noel Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
D.C. National Guard Commanding General Retires
