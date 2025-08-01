D.C. National Guard Commanding General Retires

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kathleen Andonie accepts flowers during a combined change of command and retirement ceremony Aug. 9, 2025, at DAR Constitution Hall. Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, outgoing commanding general (Interim) of the District of Columbia National Guard, gifted his wife flowers in honor of the support she has provided during his time in service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Noel Williams)