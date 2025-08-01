D.C. National Guard Commanding General Retires

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Lawrence M. Doane, 74th Troop Command, marches with the color guard during a combined change of command and retirement ceremony Aug. 9, 2025, at DAR Constitution Hall. The passing of the unit's colors (flags) from the outgoing to the incoming commander symbolizes the transfer of trust and the unit's allegiance to their new leader. The Color Guard is a detachment of soldiers or cadets responsible for presenting and safeguarding the national and unit flags (colors) during military ceremonies, parades, and other official events. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Noel Williams)