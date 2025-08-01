Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    D.C. National Guard Commanding General Retires [Image 11 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    D.C. National Guard Commanding General Retires

    WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Noel Williams 

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Col. Lawrence M. Doane, 74th Troop Command, marches with the color guard during a combined change of command and retirement ceremony Aug. 9, 2025, at DAR Constitution Hall. The passing of the unit's colors (flags) from the outgoing to the incoming commander symbolizes the transfer of trust and the unit's allegiance to their new leader. The Color Guard is a detachment of soldiers or cadets responsible for presenting and safeguarding the national and unit flags (colors) during military ceremonies, parades, and other official events. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Noel Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2025
    Date Posted: 08.09.2025 23:21
    Photo ID: 9248219
    VIRIN: 250809-Z-UG850-1011
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.23 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D.C. National Guard Commanding General Retires [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Noel Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    D.C. National Guard Commanding General Retires
    D.C. National Guard Commanding General Retires
    D.C. National Guard Commanding General Retires
    D.C. National Guard Commanding General Retires
    D.C. National Guard Commanding General Retires
    D.C. National Guard Commanding General Retires
    D.C. National Guard Commanding General Retires
    D.C. National Guard Commanding General Retires
    D.C. National Guard Commanding General Retires
    D.C. National Guard Commanding General Retires
    D.C. National Guard Commanding General Retires
    D.C. National Guard Commanding General Retires

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    D.C. National Guard Commanding General Retires

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    change of command and retirement ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download