D.C. National Guard Commanding General Retires

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, outgoing Commanding General (interim) for the D.C. National Guard, congratulates ​​U.S. Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, incoming Commanding General (interim) on his new role during a combined change of command and retirement ceremony Aug. 9, 2025, at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington. Blanchard, previously The Adjutant General of the D.C. National Guard, will serve as interim commanding general until a permanent successor is announced. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Noel Williams)