D.C. National Guard Commanding General Retires

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, incoming commanding general (interim) for the D.C. National Guard, provides remarks during a combined change of command and retirement ceremony Aug. 9, 2025, at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington. Blanchard challenged the D.C. Guard members to strive beyond simply winning, urging them to embrace the mindset and habits of true champions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Noel Williams)