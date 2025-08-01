D.C. National Guard Commanding General Retires

Photo By Sgt. Noel Williams | U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, Director of the Army National Guard (left)...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Noel Williams | U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, Director of the Army National Guard (left) presents a certificate of retirement to U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, outgoing commanding general (interim) for the D.C. National Guard, during a combined change of command and retirement ceremony Aug. 9, 2025, at DAR Constitution Hall. Andonie retired from the Air Force after 35 years of service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Noel Williams) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON — After more than 35 years of service, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, commanding general (interim) of the District of Columbia National Guard, retired during a combined change of command and retirement ceremony August 9, 2025, at DAR Constitution Hall.



Formed in 1802 by President Thomas Jefferson, the D.C. National Guard is unique among the nation’s Guard units, reporting directly to the President of the United States. That authority is delegated to the Secretary of Defense and then to the Secretary of the Army. As an operational reserve for the Army and Air Force, the D.C. National Guard plays a vital role in both domestic and overseas missions.



Two hundred twenty-three years ago, the District of Columbia Militia hailing from every class and occupation reported for duty near Rawlins Park near where DAR Constitution Hall sits today. At these musters, leaders conducted roll call and taught the latest in military tactics, which the unit members then practiced. Musters for training also unified citizens under a common purpose, enhancing readiness and cohesiveness.



“I believe the role of the National Guard is more relevant now than ever,” said Andonie. “Modern citizen-soldiers and airmen must be agile and flexible, as demonstrated by our Guard members responding to missions both at home and abroad. Brig. Gen. Blanchard is the right leader at the right point in our history to assume command of this great organization.”



Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, the adjutant general of the D.C. National Guard, will serve as interim commanding general until a permanent successor is announced. The change of command ceremony is a longstanding military tradition, symbolizing the formal transfer of authority from one commander to another. Dating back to the 18th century, unit flags, bearing unique colors and symbols, served as rallying points and reminders of allegiance to a leader during battle.



The ceremonies were presided over by Lt. Gen. Jonathan M. Stubbs, director of the Army National Guard.



Stubbs recalled first getting to know Andonie during his time as deputy director of the Army National Guard, sharing a personal story that highlighted Andonie’s character and people-first leadership.

“As a two-star general, Andonie extended a hand of friendship to me when I was new and unsure,” Stubbs said. “He put me at ease in his own special way, and that’s why, throughout his career, his focus has always been on people.”



Commissioned from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1989, Andonie built a career as an armor officer, leading at both company and battalion levels before serving as Deputy Director of the Army National Guard at the National Guard Bureau. His decades of leadership and operational experience assisted his appointment as commanding general of the D.C. National Guard in September 2023.



Stubbs reflected on Andonie’s steady leadership and deep understanding of the National Guard’s dual mission, praising his ability to balance homeland responsibilities with overseas readiness.



“I’ve known John for a good while now,” Stubbs said. “He’s a proven, dedicated leader, a true professional, a servant leader, and a man who genuinely cares about the soldiers and airmen he’s led for over three decades.”



In his remarks, Andonie cited three accomplishments he considered the most significant of his tenure: strengthening partnerships with federal and District agencies, refocusing on warfighting, and reigniting interest in the organization’s history.



“First, it’s important to maintain strong relationships with the federal and District partners we share the ‘Capital Guardians’ name with,” he said. “Second, we’ve put renewed emphasis on our wartime mission. From 2019 to 2023, a heavy domestic operations tempo shifted our focus away from that. This year, we executed a multi-echelon training event with the Land Component Command, and our Air Wing is participating in a major exercise in the Pacific. Third, we’ve embraced our 223-year history through efforts like our partnership with Congressional Cemetery to commemorate the Battle of Bladensburg each year.”



He also praised the Guard’s readiness and flexibility.



“The D.C. National Guard excels at its dual mission of serving both the District of Columbia and the nation,” Andonie said. “We are highly responsive to local emergencies while maintaining strong readiness for federal missions. Our relationships with local and federal partners are a key strength.”



Though one of the smallest National Guard organizations in the country, the D.C. Guard’s size allows it to adapt quickly to the city’s needs. When called to federal service, the President serves as its commander-in-chief in chief, with missions ranging from combat mobilization to national emergencies.

As he reflected on his service, Andonie offered a message to the men and women of the Guard:

“The modern citizen-soldier must be agile and flexible, as demonstrated by our Guardsmen responding to crises both at home and abroad,” he said. “From floods in Texas to exercises in the Pacific, we live the ‘Always Ready, Always There’ ethos. This adaptability is the defining characteristic of today’s Citizen-Soldier—ready for anything, anywhere.”