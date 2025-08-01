U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, Director of the Army National Guard (left) presents a certificate of retirement to U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, outgoing commanding general (interim) for the D.C. National Guard, during a combined change of command and retirement ceremony Aug. 9, 2025, at DAR Constitution Hall. Andonie retired from the Air Force after 35 years of service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Noel Williams)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2025 23:21
|Photo ID:
|9248212
|VIRIN:
|250809-Z-UG850-1005
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.2 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, D.C. National Guard Commanding General Retires [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Noel Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
D.C. National Guard Commanding General Retires
No keywords found.