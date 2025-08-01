D.C. National Guard Commanding General Retires

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, Director of the Army National Guard (left) presents a certificate of retirement to U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, outgoing commanding general (interim) for the D.C. National Guard, during a combined change of command and retirement ceremony Aug. 9, 2025, at DAR Constitution Hall. Andonie retired from the Air Force after 35 years of service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Noel Williams)