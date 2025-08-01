Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. National Guard Commanding General Retires [Image 5 of 12]

    D.C. National Guard Commanding General Retires

    WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Noel Williams 

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, Director of the Army National Guard (left) presents a certificate of retirement to U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, outgoing commanding general (interim) for the D.C. National Guard, during a combined change of command and retirement ceremony Aug. 9, 2025, at DAR Constitution Hall. Andonie retired from the Air Force after 35 years of service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Noel Williams)

