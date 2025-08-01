D.C. National Guard Commanding General Retires

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, outgoing commanding general (interim) for the D.C. National Guard, provides remarks during a combined change of command and retirement ceremony Aug. 9, 2025, at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington. U.S. Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie spoke of the importance of the D.C. National Guard’s accomplishments and the positive impact those initiatives had during his time in command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Noel Williams)