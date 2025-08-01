U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie's wife, Kathleen Andonie, receives an award Aug. 9, 2025, at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington for her service and dedication as a military spouse during his combined change of command and retirement ceremony as outgoing commanding general (interim) for the D.C. National Guard. Andonie spoke of the importance of the D.C. National Guard’s accomplishments and their positive impact during his time in command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Noel Williams)
D.C. National Guard Commanding General Retires
